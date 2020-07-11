Portion of Ali‘i Drive Reopens After Sewage Spill

Crews address sewage spill on Ali'i Drive. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)

Ali‘i Drive has reopened after county crews cleaned up a sewage spill this morning.

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency sent out an alert at about 10 a.m. stating the Department of Environmental Management was on scene of the spill, located by the ABC Store across from Hulihe‘e Palace. Officials say the waste is coming out of the sewage cover and going across the street.

It is unknown at this time if sewage has entered the storm drains and cautions people from entering the water at this time.

Cleanup is expected to take at least another hour. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.