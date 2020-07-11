DOH Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 1,200.

DOH identified one new case of COVID-19 on the Big Island, where the case total stands at 100. According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, there are eight active cases of the virus on the island as of Saturday morning with one individual hospitalized. The state’s virus map tracks active cases on the island and can be accessed by clicking here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 905

Maui: 133

Hawai‘i: 100

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 19

To date, 125 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 19 have died. A total of 872 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.