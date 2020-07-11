Crews Put Out Small Blaze in Mountain View home

No injuries were reported after firefighters snuffed out a fire at a Mountain View home Saturday morning.

A report of a structure fire was reported to Hawai‘i Fire Department at 10:04 a.m. at the 11-0000 block of Lehua Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front gate locked with smoke coming from the residence.

Upon entry to the home, firefighters found the flames burning on a porch and adjacent room. Crews were able to contain the blaze and extinguish it.

The fire is under investigation.