National Park Expands Public Access

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historic Park is increasing public access in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Beginning Friday, July 10, 2020, the park will reopen access to the following areas on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays:

Entrance station and fee collection activities

Visitor Center parking lot

Visitors services at the Visitor Center

Areas already open:

All hiking trails for day time exercise and outdoor recreational experience

Beach and shoreline areas for hiking. ocean recreation, and fishing (following state regulations), with the exception of Keoneʻele Cove at Hōnaunau which is closed to protect natural and cultural resources

Restroom facilities at the Visitor Center

Royal Ground and Puʻuhonua

Closed areas and suspended services:

Picnic Area

All ranger-led programs remain suspended

Commercial use suspended

“Services are limited, and visitors should bring everything they might need for a safe visit including water, meals, and hand sanitizer. Above all, visitors should be prepared for sudden changes with very little warning should public health concerns require a reversal in our plans,” said Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau NHP Acting Superintendent John Broward.

Visitors are urged to recreate responsibly by planning their visit in advance and acting with care while at the Puʻuhonua:

Practice social distancing, maintain at least six feet of distance between you and others

Wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use your hand sanitizer

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

If you feel sick, please visit another day

Let wildlife be wild, please stay 20 ft. away from any honu on the beach

The health and safety of park users, employees, volunteers, and partners continue to be paramount, the park said in a press release. While these areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services are limited. Park users should follow local area health orders from the Governor of Hawai‘i, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and other high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Park staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and will take any additional steps necessary to protect everyone’s health, the release said.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park website www.nps.gov/puho and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.