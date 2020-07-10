Driver’s Ed to Resume on Aug. 1, 2020

In-person driver’s education courses have gotten the green light to start instruction again.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has authorized classes and behind-the-wheel training to resume on Aug. 1. Classes were canceled for months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an economic shutdown, including the closure of schools.

HDOT provided guidance on how to conduct in-person classes:

Instructors must follow CDC guidelines for small in-person classes including hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, use of cloth face coverings, and posting of signs to promote protective measures.

Class size is limited to 10 people per class.

Waivers/Liability forms must be signed by the student or guardian prior to participation in class.

Students and guardians must be educated NOT to attend classes if they are sick. Instructors should also ask students and guardians screening questions prior to participation in class.

All class participants (instructor and students) must wear non-medical grade face masks or face shields if a medical condition prevents the use of a face covering.

Pre-class non-contact temperature checks are recommended.

High-touch points within the classroom should be sanitized per CDC guidance.

Instructors are to provide hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes or have students bring their own sanitizers.

All class participants are encouraged to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

Instructors should space classroom seating at least 6-feet apart.

Classes are not to be more than five hours in duration.

The 30 hours of classroom instruction must be spaced out over a six-week period.

The 6 hours of behind-the-wheel training can be taught concurrently or after classroom instruction.

HDOT Highway Safety staff will maintain copies of instructor records such as waivers, student logs, and schedules.

Behind-the-wheel training by Driver’s Education instructors is also permitted to resume for instructors with approved COVID safety plans. Instructors are encouraged to follow CDC guidance for drivers-for-hire to the extent practicable.

The traveling public is reminded that behind-the-wheel road tests are administered by their respective county and that availability of appointments varies. For more information, visit https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing.