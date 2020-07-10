Driver’s Ed to Resume on Aug. 1, 2020

By Big Island Now
July 10, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated July 10, 2020, 8:26 AM)
In-person driver’s education courses have gotten the green light to start instruction again.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has authorized classes and behind-the-wheel training to resume on Aug. 1. Classes were canceled for months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an economic shutdown, including the closure of schools.

HDOT provided guidance on how to conduct in-person classes:

  • Instructors must follow CDC guidelines for small in-person classes including hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, use of cloth face coverings, and posting of signs to promote protective measures.
  • Class size is limited to 10 people per class.
  • Waivers/Liability forms must be signed by the student or guardian prior to participation in class.
  • Students and guardians must be educated NOT to attend classes if they are sick. Instructors should also ask students and guardians screening questions prior to participation in class.
  • All class participants (instructor and students) must wear non-medical grade face masks or face shields if a medical condition prevents the use of a face covering.
  • Pre-class non-contact temperature checks are recommended.
  • High-touch points within the classroom should be sanitized per CDC guidance.
  • Instructors are to provide hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes or have students bring their own sanitizers.
  • All class participants are encouraged to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.
  • Instructors should space classroom seating at least 6-feet apart.
  • Classes are not to be more than five hours in duration.
  • The 30 hours of classroom instruction must be spaced out over a six-week period.
  • The 6 hours of behind-the-wheel training can be taught concurrently or after classroom instruction.
  • HDOT Highway Safety staff will maintain copies of instructor records such as waivers, student logs, and schedules.

Behind-the-wheel training by Driver’s Education instructors is also permitted to resume for instructors with approved COVID safety plans. Instructors are encouraged to follow CDC guidance for drivers-for-hire to the extent practicable.

The traveling public is reminded that behind-the-wheel road tests are administered by their respective county and that availability of appointments varies. For more information, visit https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing.

 

