DOH Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 1,158.

DOH identified one new case of COVID-19 on the Big Island, where the case total stands at 98. According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, there were seven active cases of the virus on the island as of Friday morning. According to DOH, there were nine active cases on the island as of Friday at noon. The state’s virus map tracks active cases on the island and can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 867

Maui: 131

Hawai‘i: 98

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 19

To date, 125 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 19 have died. A total of 847 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.