17 Cases of Coronavirus Linked to Two O‘ahu Gyms

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday said it has linked 17 cases of COVID-19 to two O‘ahu commercial gym facilities.

DOH said cases in both gyms are linked to one person who participated in exercise classes at both.

“By their very nature, gyms that operate in closed spaces with poor ventilation and without physical distancing can be breeding grounds for all kinds of infections, including coronavirus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “It is imperative that all gyms follow the safe practices required by state and county governments. These include proper physical distancing in workout areas and in group classes, wearing of masks at all times, consistent and thorough disinfection of equipment and all surfaces.”

COVID is transmitted from person-to-person through aerosols and droplets associated with breathing, coughing, and sneezing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers information for safety in gyms and for their patrons online.