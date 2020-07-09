HPD Seeking ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a wanted man that is to be presumed armed and dangerous.

Police are requesting assistance from the public to locate Dean Aaron Hess, 27, of Puna. Hess is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, as well as for questioning relative to several unrelated criminal investigations, an HPD report said. Hess is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blue eyes and dark hair. He is known to frequent the Fern Forrest subdivision in Puna, as well as the downtown Hilo area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911. Do not attempt to approach Hess.