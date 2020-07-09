DOH Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 36 new COVID-19 cases statewide bringing the cumulative total to 1,130.

DOH reported one new case of COVID-19 on the Big Island, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 97. The active number of cases is nine. Cases can be tracked by their general locations via the DOH virus map.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 842

Maui: 130

Hawai‘i: 97

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 18

To date, 123 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 19 have died. Twenty-nine people were released from isolation since Wednesday. Overall, 840 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.