Pet Gal Expands Operations to Waikoloa, Waimea

The Waikoloa Pet Sitting And Dog Walking Services was bought by The Pet Gal.

This purchase along with opening services in Waimea will expand The Pet Gal’s operations to three locations on the Big Island, with one site currently open in Kailua-Kona. The expansion helps the team realize their goals of providing the opportunity of non-tourism related jobs to island residents and promoting a more dog-friendly environment on Hawai‘i Island.

“We were thrilled when Shelley, the owner of WPS, approached us to purchase her company. The Pet Gal will offer our care and service to all of WPS’s current clients and their pets. We are working to bring the North Hawai‘i existing pet sitters into The Pet Gal family, as well”, stated The Pet Gal co-founder and Kailua-Kona resident, Susan Anderson.

Susan and Dan opened Pet Gal Kona in 2019 to offer in-home pet care and dog walking services to West Hawai‘i. They currently provide employment to four independent contractors and are looking to absorb five more sitters in North Hawaii with the acquisition of WPS.

“It was difficult for me to think of leaving my clients with the task of not only finding any pet care at all but great pet care,” said Shelley Hirning, owner of Waikoloa Pet Sitting And Dog Walking Services. “I wanted to provide an option that I felt would offer the same high level of service and love for my clients’ pets that I strived to accomplish each and every day.”

The Pet Gal team fully vets their contractors and provides certification courses in first aid, CPR, and dog and cat behavior.