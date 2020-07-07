Man Wanted in Connection With Several Criminal Cases

The Hawaiʻi Island Police department is seeking a Puna man in connection with several criminal cases.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Samuel Baker Sniffin Jr. He is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, as well as for questioning relative to several unrelated criminal investigations.

Sniffin is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or send an email to [email protected].

The public may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.