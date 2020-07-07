Man Wanted in Connection With Several Criminal Cases

Man Wanted in Connection With Several Criminal CasesJuly 7, 2020, 10:05 AM HST (Updated July 7, 2020, 10:05 AM)
‹
›×
The Hawaiʻi Island Police department is seeking a Puna man in connection with several criminal cases.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Samuel Baker Sniffin Jr. He is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, as well as for questioning relative to several unrelated criminal investigations.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Sniffin is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or send an email to [email protected].
The public may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.