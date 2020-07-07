HPD Reports Incident Involving Zip-Tie on Woman’s Vehicle

The Hawai‘i Police Department noted a case Tuesday involving a zip-tie attached to the back of a young woman’s vehicle.

South Hilo Patrol Officers responded to a call of a disturbance just after 1:10 p.m. at a home improvement store on Makaʻala Street in Hilo.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 24-year-old female from Volcano exited the home improvement store and noticed a zip-tie attached to her vehicle. She then exited the parking lot and returned a short time later blocking one of the entrances to the establishment, a police report said.

A 55-year-old Pāhoa man was attempting to exit the parking lot and entered the female’s vehicle in an attempt to move it out of the way, according to the HPD report. In the process, the 24-year-old female was assaulted as she attempted to prevent the Pāhoa man from moving her vehicle, police said.

Bystanders detained the suspect until police arrived. He was arrested at the scene for Assault in the third degree and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle in the second degree. Police are continuing this investigation and no one has been charged at this time.

There are stories on social media regarding “zip-ties” on vehicles being connected to possible abductions and human trafficking. At this time police cannot confirm any validity to that story in this case.