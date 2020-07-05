Art Exhibition Opens Monday at Wailoa Center

Multiple solo art exhibitions will open at the Wailoa Center in Hilo on Monday.

Featuring Hawai‘i-based contemporary artists Bailey Ferguson, Gina Hartig Williams, and Joy Ray, plus other local artists will have their work on display till Friday.

The artists will be onsite at the Wailoa Center, located at 200 Piopio St., for the duration of their exhibitions, giving tours of their work and presenting live demonstrations of their processes. Ferguson will offer supplies daily between 1-3 p.m. to experiment with abstract mark-making, and Ray will offer free sewing kits allowing visitors to create mini textile paintings.

The Wailoa Center will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will require all artists and visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Ferguson, Williams and Ray met in 2017 at a Kipaipai workshop at the Donkey Mill Art Center in Holualoa. Kipaipai workshops connect artists and art-world professionals from Hawai‘i, California, New York and beyond.

“Through a strong, vibrant community network and a holistic approach to professional practices, Kipaipai Workshops guide creatives nationwide in building successful and sustainable art careers,” said Kipaipai founder Andi Campognone. “We are proud to support Kipaipai Fellows Bailey, Gina and Joy in partnership with Hawaii Island Art Alliance and the Wailoa Center in presenting this live artist talk and exhibition walkthrough.”

Campognone will moderate an artist talk/exhibition tour on July 9 at 3:30 p.m. This talk will be streamed on Zoom, RSVP at www.kipaipai.com.