Hawai‘i Out-of-State Arrivals Continue to Climb

Numbers of arrivals to the islands continue to grow, as tallies have crept over 2,000 people daily.

On Friday, 2,372 people arrived in Hawai‘i. During this same time last year, approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in the state daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory, 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26, 2020, for all passengers arriving in Hawai‘i from outside of the state.

The data was collected from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form. It does not include interisland travel data.

Crew = flight crew members

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

Military = military exempt personnel

Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state

Relocate to Hawai‘i = people who are moving to Hawaii

Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents

Visitor = people who are not in the above categories