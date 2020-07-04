Hawai‘i Nears 1K Cases of COVID-19

By Big Island Now
July 4, 2020, 12:09 PM HST (Updated July 4, 2020, 12:09 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 999.

Two new cases were reported on the Big Island, where Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said Saturday morning five cases of the virus remain active. A virus map showing the location of active cases on the Big Island can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 720
  • Maui: 128
  • Hawai‘i: 93
  • Kaua‘i: 40
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 18

To date, 118 people have been hospitalized as a result of infection, while 19 have died. A total of 756 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

