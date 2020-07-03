Training at PTA to Increase After July 4

Training at Pōhakuloa Training Area will gradually increase following the Fourth of July holiday, with several hundred soldiers and marines coming to base.

The training includes rifle marksmanship, helicopter gunnery, artillery and mortar gunnery, convoy live-fire and aviation training. Big Island residents should expect to see or hear military aircraft supporting this training including Army helicopters, and Marine tilt-rotor aircraft (MV-22) commonly known as Osprey.

Military convoys from Kawaihae to PTA are scheduled 5, 6, and 7 July between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Convoy leaders are reminded to be on the lookout for several motorists trailing behind the convoy and to pull over to a safe location in order to allow residents to pass safely.

For more information or questions, call PTA Public Affairs at 808-824-1474.