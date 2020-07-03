Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center Hosts free Brown Bag Lunch Series

The nonprofit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free Zoom talk on July 16 as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are third Thursdays every month from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Ilana Stout on the topic From Anxiety to Action: Emotional Literacy to Deepen Education.

“Emotional literacy helps us feel grounded and move forward with a sense of purpose in the light of global change,” Stout said. “The Work That Reconnects model creates a foundation of personal resilience for classroom teachers to become more confident in addressing difficult topics with students.”

In this talk, people learn how to better support mental and emotional wellness that can serve as a foundation for community action, a release said.

Ilana Stout, M.S., has worked as a teacher in both the Hawai‘i Department of Education and the University of Hawai‘i systems for a combined 20 years. Her expertise is in environmental science education with an emphasis on agriculture, conservation biology, and climate solutions. She is interested in addressing the emotional impacts of environmental science education on students and has undertaken a personal study of climate communication and eco-psychology.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy an informal and educational talk-story session and connect with others interested in “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

To get the Zoom link, register online at https://freebrownbagtalk.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Program Coordinator Majidah Lebarre at 808-935-7844 ext. 3, send an email [email protected], or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.

This lunch-and-learn series is made possible in part by funding from the County of Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Island United Way.