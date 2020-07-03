Hawai‘i Reports 19th Coronavirus Death, 29 New Cases Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health announced Friday the state’s 19th coronavirus-related death, an elderly adult on O‘ahu who had been hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues.

“Every COVID-19 death is an emotional reminder of the need for all of us to be vigilant and wear a face covering when outside our homes, physically distance ourselves from others, and wash hands frequently,” said Gov. David Ige. “It’s about protecting each other and allowing the state to reopen safely. We all have a stake in this and now is the most critical time to wear a mask.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of 29 new cases of the virus were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 975. There were 25 cases diagnosed on O‘ahu, two cases on Maui, one case on Hawai‘i Island, and one case out-of-state.

DOH said at least five cases represent three new events and possible clusters. The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 701

Maui: 127

Hawai‘i: 91

Kaua‘i: 38

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 18

To date, 116 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 19 have died. A total of 746 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.