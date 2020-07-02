Water Quality Advisory Canceled at Anaeho‘omalu Bay

The water quality advisory for Anaeho‘omalu Bay in Waikoloa has been canceled.

According to Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch, water sample testing results show the bacteria levels no longer exceed the 130 enterococci per 100 mL threshold level.

On July 1, enterococci levels were detected at 150 per 100 mL during routine beach monitoring. Potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa or parasites may be present in the water at those levels.