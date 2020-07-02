High Bacteria Levels Detected at Anaeho‘omalu Bay

High bacteria levels have been reported at Anaeho‘omalu Bay in Waikoloa.

According to Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch, enterococci levels were detected at 150 per 100 mL during routine beach monitoring. Potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa or parasites may be present in the water.

“Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill,” according to the DOH advisory.

The beach has been posted and this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most susceptible to illness and infections after coming in contact with polluted water, usually while swimming.