DOH Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday, bringing the Hawai‘i total to 946 cases since testing began.

Three new cases were reported on the Big Island, where four cases remain active. According to the DOH virus map, active cases remain in the Kona and Kohala Districts as well as areas in East Hawai‘i south of Hilo.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 676

Maui: 125

Hawai‘i: 90

Kaua‘i: 38

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 17

To date, 116 have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 18 have died. A total of 746 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered, according to DOH statistics as of Thursday at noon.