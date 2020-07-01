Waipi‘o Valley Road Closed Over July 4 Weekend

Public access to Waipi‘o Valley will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend in an effort to deter large gatherings as Hawai‘i continues to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. on Friday through Monday, July 6. The closure was also prompted as the county lacks the resources to enforce social distancing. Special duty officers and Waipi‘o Valley Rangers will be on-site at the top of the road leading into the valley, to ensure that valley access is restricted to local traffic only (residents, landowners, and farmers).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Local traffic will be allowed to pass through a single-vehicle at a time.

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, the public is reminded that to keep up the good work of preventive measures such as face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Department of Public Works at 808-961-8321.