Interisland Travel And Health Form Now Available Online

Hawai‘i’s interisland travel and health form, which must be filled out to board intrastate flights, can now be found and submitted online within 24 hours of departure.

Ticketed passengers can access the form by visiting the state Department of Health travel website. Once all the required questions have been completed and it is signed and submitted, the passenger will receive an email with a QR code. They should bring the code with them to the airport, either on an electronic device, which is preferred, or printed.

The form may not be completed or submitted outside of the 24-hour time frame. Google Chrome is the internet browser that works best with the form, as Explorer and Safari are slower, according to a state press release.

When passengers arrive at the airport they should check in to their flight and obtain a boarding pass, if they haven’t already done so, and drop off any checked luggage. Passengers will then proceed to a passenger verification and screening station located before Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints, where they will have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4°F.

Passengers without elevated temperatures will submit their QR code to an airport representative who will scan it with an iPad to verify the information. Travelers can also download the form in advance, fill it out and print it, and bring it with them to the airport — or fill it out at the airport. The passenger’s mobile phone will be called in front of them to ensure it rings, and the screener will verify the address provided on the form matches the passenger’s government-issued identification.

Passengers with a temperature of 100.4°F or above are allowed to fly. Certain other individuals will receive an additional assessment and will have the opportunity to have a nasal swab sample taken at the airport, which will be delivered to an off-site DOH lab to be tested for COVID-19. Feeling symptomatic, other than a fever, and having the swab sample taken does not necessarily mean the person cannot travel. However, the form will allow DOH to contact the person should their test result be positive.

Once the information is verified and the passenger has successfully completed the process, they can proceed to the TSA checkpoint. The mandatory travel and health forms must be submitted by each passenger, including minors. It must be submitted before each interisland flight, even if flights are on the same day. Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time and arrive at the airport with enough time to complete the passenger verification process, pass through security checkpoints, and arrive at their assigned gate prior to departure.

As of Wednesday, Aloha United Way 2-1-1 will field questions regarding the interisland travel form. They will not be able to answer questions about domestic or international travel.

The system the state is using was developed by Esri and utilizes its ArcGIS platform.