Gender-Neutral Option Now Available on State IDs, Driver’s Licenses

A new gender-neutral option is now available for state IDs, driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s licenses effective today, July 1, according to Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

Those seeking to apply, renew, or obtain a duplicate credential can now choose “X” or “Not Specified” in the gender category instead of the binary “M” (Male) or “F” (Female).

The ability to modify these credentials was authorized by Act 148, Session Laws of Hawai‘i (SLH) 2019.

“We appreciate the work of LGBT advocates, lawmakers, and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Information Technology to make this happen,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Deputy Director Ed Sniffen. “Thanks to the coordination and cooperation of our partners we are able to recognize transgender and other individuals while keeping our REAL ID-compliant status.”

There is no additional documentation requirement necessary when selecting the new gender “X” designation when applying for a new, renewal or duplicate driver’s license or state identification card. New forms with the “X” choice are uploaded on https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/library/motor-vehicle-safety-office/.

Please note that availability of driver’s licensing and other in-person services varies by county. Click here for information on these services as of June 30. Social distancing and facial covering requirements must be observed.

Vehicle Registration & Licensing offices in Pāhoa, Hilo and Kona are open for limited services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Naʻalehu (Ka’ū) office is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only. The Waimea VRL office will remain closed until further notice.