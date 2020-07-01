DOH Reports 9 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 926 positive test results since the pandemic began.

No new cases were reported on the Big Island, where three active cases remain and one person has been hospitalized due to coronavirus infection. The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 659

Maui: 125

Hawai‘i: 87

Kaua‘i: 38

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 17

To date, 116 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, while 18 have died. As of Wednesday at noon, 741 individuals had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.