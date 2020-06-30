Wailuku Bridge Reopens 24 Hours After Fire

The Wailuku Bridge, also known as the Singing Bridge, has reopened after a fire underneath the structure forced its closure Monday night.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the call about the blaze at 7:53 p.m. Callers reported smoke coming through the roadway of the Wailuku Bridge, which is also part of Highway 19. When they arrived on scene, crews discovered a 10- by 15-foot homeless encampment made of plywood engulfed in flames under the asphalt decking of the north approach.

Fire officials say the structure contained various household items, including cooking appliances and a magnesium motorcycle engine, which is inextinguishable by water. As a result, firefighters stamped out the flames using foam and water.

Nothing from the structure was salvageable, resulting in a total loss of approximately $200.

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation personnel came to the scene to assess the structure. At approximately 7:50 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department announced the Hilo bridge was reopened.