The Puakō Transfer Station is closed Tuesday due to a shortage of manpower.

It is scheduled to reopen on Friday, July 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until then, residents may go to the Waimea Transfer Station, which is open daily.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.