DOH Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 917.

Of the new cases identified, 15 were on O‘ahu, one was on Maui, one was on Kaua‘i and the final case is still pending. The county-by-county case count as of Tuesday at noon is as follows:

Honolulu: 652

Maui: 123

Hawai‘i: 87

Kaua‘i: 38

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 16

To date, 113 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 18 have died. A total of 736 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

No new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, and three cases remain active across the county.