COVID-19 Rules Relaxed for Commercial, Recreational Boats

The State of Hawai῾i, through the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is lifting certain COVID-19 emergency restrictions imposed on larger commercial and recreational boating, and on ocean recreation.

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood said this change in rules is effective immediately and allows commercial and recreational boats, with a rated US Coast Guard capacity of more than 10, to book up to 50% of their rated capacity provided they operate under the Boating and Ocean Recreation COVID-19 guidelines

“These ‘Act With Care’ phase guidelines are based on the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as input from boaters in Hawai‘i and in coordination with the counties,” Underwood said. “The protocols cover physical distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing, and cleaning and disinfecting.”

All crews and passengers are covered by these rules and they apply to all commercial and recreational boats in all four counties. Click here for more information.