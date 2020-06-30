Cargo Containers Removed From Hilo Bay

The US Coast Guard continues its investigation into 21 cargo containers that slipped off the Ho Omaka Hou barge in Hilo Bay on Monday, June 22.

Of the 21 missing containers, 12 remain unlocated, the Coast Guard said in a press release Tuesday. One was initially located north of Hilo and sank. One washed ashore at Onomea beach, where it was refloated and towed to Hilo Harbor. The rest were recovered to Hilo Harbor and removed from the water.

Crews cleared the barge of cargo over the weekend, and it returned safely to Honolulu Monday, where a further damage assessment is being conducted. The Coast Guard said findings will eventually be released as to what events led to the loss of the 21 containers.

The incident is a reportable marine casualty under federal regulations as defined by the criteria in the Code of Federal Regulations for all commercial maritime operations. As a matter of routine and in line with standard practices surrounding a marine casualty, the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the incident. Both agencies produce their own summary of findings.

The shipping company, Young Brothers, worked cooperatively with the Coast Guard to address the situation and is conducting an independent investigation, the release reported.

The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation, Harbors Division, is also aware and assisted in cargo operations at the pier in Hilo.