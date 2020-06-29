US Census Resumes Big Island Operations

The US Census Bureau has resumed field operations in Hawai‘i County.

Census team members will resume working in the state in phases, beginning with Updated Leave operations, which involves delivering Census invitations to households in rural areas, as well as areas that don’t receive mail to home addresses.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

What to Expect:

Census invitations packets delivered to your home address containing your Census ID.

Census field staff canvassing areas for places people might be living and dropping off a census invitation and paper questionnaire.

NO in-person interactions; the Update Leave operations are strictly no-contact.

What Not to Expect:

At this time, you should not expect census takers visiting your homes to help you complete the 2020 Census.

Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a Census, which is the basis for distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to communities across the country. These funds support the planning of various needs and initiatives, including public schools, student loans, school meals, special education, Medicaid & Medicare, health care centers, food assistance programs, public housing, first responders, roads, social services, and more.

Responding to the Census is an easy, safe, and important way to help provide for local families and communities for the next 10 years. For more information or to complete your Census, go online.