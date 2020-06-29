To-Go Meal Kits Available Free on Thursday

La’i’ōpua 2020 is offering a to-go meal kit for Big Islanders this week.

On Thursday, July 2, those interested can visit the La’i’ōpua Center at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive for free, prepared meal bags full of the ingredients to prepare beef-mushroom stew at home.

The ingredients will prepare between six and eight servings. A recipe is included. Pick up begins at 5 p.m. and will continue as long as supplies last.

Those interested are asked to remain in their vehicles, as the food will be delivered directly to car windows. The donations are sponsored by Hawai‘i County, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Wahine TOA Designs, the Roberts Foundation, the Wilson ‘Ohana, the Durban ‘Ohana, the McKenzie ‘Ohana, the Waxman ‘Ohana, and the McIntosh ‘Ohana.