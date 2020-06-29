Onomea Camp Road Bridge Closes For Repairs

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Engineering Division has closed Onomea Camp Road Bridge for repairs effective Monday, June 29.

The bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed, a DPW press release said, but did not specify a timeline.

Situated between Highway 19 and Old Māmalahoa Highway, Onomea Camp Road is not part of the Onomea Scenic Route. Barricades will be on either side of the bridge with signage alerting motorists of the bridge closure.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the DPW Engineering Division at 808-961-8327.