Kurtistown Man Arrested For Assaulting Elderly Victim

Police have arrested Trinton Chavez Canon, 23, of Kurtistown, on several charges after allegedly assaulting an elderly man during an attempt to steal a vehicle.

On Friday afternoon, June 26, at approximately 3:20 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the entrance area of Hilo Medical Center for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

In a press release, police said they learned the 67-year-old victim and his wife had initially seen Canon lying on the side of the roadway in Hawaiian Paradise Park, appearing in need of assistance. The couple checked on Canon and ended up giving him a ride to the hospital in Hilo, according to police.

The victim and his wife exited their vehicle, and the female went to contact the hospital staff to assist Canon. At that point, Canon allegedly crawled from the rear seat of the vehicle into the driver’s seat. The victim attempted to stop Canon as he put the vehicle in drive and began to drive away. The victim was dragged a short distance before he and a hospital security guard were able to stop the suspect, the report said.

Canon struck the victim in the back of his head, and the victim also received scrapes and scratches to his feet from being dragged approximately 25 feet by the vehicle, police reported. He was treated and released from the hospital. The security guard also received scratches to his arm from the suspect and scratches to his feet from being dragged.

On Friday evening, June 26, after conferring with county prosecutors, Canon was charged with Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV), second-degree Robbery, second-degree Reckless Endangering, and two counts of third-degree Assault. He remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, June 29.

Police cautioned the public from giving rides to people they are not familiar with. If someone needs immediate assistance, it is best to call 911.

The department asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident in question to contact Detective Blaine Morishita at 808-961-2385 or via email at [email protected]. HPD’s non-emergency line is also available at 808-935-3311.