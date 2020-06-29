June 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued June 29 at 3:00AM HST until June 29 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

