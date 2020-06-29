Hilo Woman Faces Assault Charges After Stabbing Neighbor, Police Say

A Hilo woman is facing assault and terroristic threatening charges after stabbing her neighbor, authorities reported this afternoon.

On June 27, shortly before 3 p.m., Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo patrol responded to the 1200 block of Kalanianaole Street in Hilo, for a reported affray that resulted in a woman being stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned the 21-year-old victim had been in a verbal dispute with her neighbor, later identified as 26-year-old Kailey Kekuluike Vincent.

According to the reported victim and witnesses, the dispute turned physical.

“Vincent reportedly punched the victim in her face several times, grabbed and applied pressure to her throat, bit her arm, and then stabbed the victim in her upper right arm,” HPD states. “The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room where she was treated for substantial bodily injury.”

After conferring with county prosecutors, Vincent was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree assault. Her bail was set at $15,000.

Vincent remains in police custody pending her initial court appearance scheduled for today.