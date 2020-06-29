Federal Funding to Provide Additional Academic Support for K-12 Schools

Hawai‘i County is set to receive approximately $14.4 million in new federal funding for the upcoming K-12 school year to support initiatives aimed at helping educate low-income students.

The state has secured a total of about $54.18 million, which is being divided up among the counties. The monies were authorized under Title I Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and will be given directly to local education agencies to provide extra academic support at Hawai‘i’s schools where a disproportionate number of students live in poverty. The funds can be used for teacher professional development, additional teachers, new technology and academic programs among others.

“This new federal funding means local schools will have more resources for students from low-income families,” said Sen. Brian Schatz member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “These funds can help cover the costs of teacher training, new technology, and course materials.”

In Hawai‘i, approximately 97,000 public school students are enrolled in Title I schools. Title I funding is the largest source of federal funding for elementary and secondary education in the country.

The grants provide financial assistance to school districts for services that improve the teaching and learning of children at risk of not meeting academic achievement requirements. Based on a variety of factors such as per-pupil expenditures, poverty, and population estimates, Title I Grants are targeted to help students who reside in high concentration areas of children from low-income families. Hawai‘i’s local education agencies expect to receive these funds by July 1, 2020.

This year’s funding is an increase of approximately $2.9 million from the 2019-20 school year. The counties and grant fund amounts are as follows:

Hawai‘i County: $14,451,796

Honolulu County: $32,938,682

Kaua‘i County: $1,996,481

Maui County: $4,779,116

In addition, Hawai‘i will receive $22,254 in Title I Part D Subpart grants. This funding is distributed to schools with high numbers or percentages of children and youth in locally operated juvenile correctional facilities, including facilities involved in community day programs.