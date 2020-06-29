DOH Reports Two New Cases of COVID-19 Monday

By Big Island Now
June 29, 2020, 12:04 PM HST (Updated June 29, 2020, 12:04 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 900. That total was adjusted to reflect a misdiagnosis.

It registered incorrectly at 899 Sunday when it was actually 898, according to DOH statistics on the virus.

Both new cases reported Monday were identified on the island of O‘ahu. The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 638
  • Maui: 122
  • Hawai‘i: 87
  • Kaua‘i: 37
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 16

To date, 111 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 18 have died. A total of 722 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are currently three active cases on the Big Island, according to a Hawai‘i County Civil Defense report Monday morning.

