DOH Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

DOH Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases OvernightJune 27, 2020, 11:59 AM HST (Updated June 27, 2020, 12:02 PM)
Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported by Hawai‘i Department of Health, bringing the cumulative statewide total to 872.
Five of the cases were identified in Honolulu County and one in Kaua‘i County.
The case count by county is as follows:
- Hawai‘i County: 86
- Honolulu County: 613
- Kaua‘i County: 35
- Maui County: 122
There have been 18 deaths and 714 people have been released from isolation.