DOH Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

DOH Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases FridayJune 26, 2020, 1:35 PM HST (Updated June 26, 2020, 1:35 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 866.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 608
- Maui: 122
- Hawai‘i: 86
- Kaua‘i: 34
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 16
To date, 109 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. A total of 705 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.