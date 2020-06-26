DOH Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

By Big Island Now
June 26, 2020, 1:35 PM HST (Updated June 26, 2020, 1:35 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 866.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 608
  • Maui: 122
  • Hawai‘i: 86
  • Kaua‘i: 34
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 16

To date, 109 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. A total of 705 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

