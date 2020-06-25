DOH Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 851.

DOH identified five of the new coronavirus cases on Kaua‘i and 11 on O‘ahu. The county-by-county case total is as follows:

Honolulu: 595

Maui: 122

Hawai‘i: 86

Kaua‘i 34

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 14

To date, 109 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, and 17 have died. A total of 696 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Thursday morning reported that there are currently two active cases on the Big Island.