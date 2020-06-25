County Cancels Swim, Fishing Tournament

The 2020 Richardson Rough Water Swim and the ‘Ohana Fishing Tournament have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Hawai‘ County press release.

Due to state and local emergency rules and policies currently in place, popular activities present uncertainties and planning challenges, the county continued in its explanation of why the events were called off.

The Richardson Rough Water Swim is a one-mile open ocean race held annually that starts and ends at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo. Last year’s event, the 32nd annual, included nearly 150 competitors.

The ‘Ohana Fishing Tournament is an annual, island-wide fishing tournament held over Statehood Day weekend that attracted upwards of 350 anglers of all ages and from all over the island. The tournament culminated with the weigh-in at Honoka‘a Gym and the subsequent awarding of prizes across multiple categories, with emphasis on the ‘ohana division. Weigh-ins regularly drew almost 800 people.

This event has been consistently supported by many of the island’s fishing supply stores, travel industry operations, and local businesses, the county said.

The Department of Parks and Recreation anticipates resuming both events in 2021. For more information, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division at 808-961-8740.