DWS to Reopen for In-Person Services

The Department of Water Supply will begin offering in-person services by appointment only effective July 1.

The operating change is part of the department’s phased reopening. DWS customers and members of the public may schedule an appointment to start new water service, obtain help with an existing water account or other in-person assistance.

In-person payment collections and other unscheduled services remain suspended through July 31. Customers wanting to pay their water bill are asked to do so remotely using the no-fee payment options, while walk-in visitors lacking an appointment will be asked to schedule one for assistance.

To make an appointment, call one of the following customer service lines during the weekdays, excluding holidays:

Hilo: 808-961-8060

Waimea: 808-887-3030

Kona: 808-322-0600

The Engineering Division can be reached at 808-961-8070.

Before entering a DWS facility, all visitors must answer a short questionnaire about their health, apply provided hand sanitizer and wear a face covering. Anyone feeling ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms on the day of their appointment will be asked to reschedule in the interest of public safety. To maintain social distancing, visitors should limit their companions to essential attendees only.

DWS is continuing to accept only telephone, online, auto-payment, mail, or non-cash payments left in a secured DWS payment dropbox. To pay a water bill online, visit www.hawaiidws.org, click either the “Pay Your Bill Online” or “Pay Online” tab and follow the self-service portal.

Customers wishing to pay by telephone should call toll-free 844-216-1994 anytime.

For more information about no-charge payment options, call one of the Customer Service offices during normal operating hours. Email correspondence may be sent to [email protected]