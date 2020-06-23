Police Arrest 12 For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of June 15 through June 21, 2020. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 402 DUI arrests compared with 544 during the same period last year a decrease of 26.1%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 2 105 Puna 6 91 Ka’u 0 6 Kona 2 157 South Kohala 2 30 North Kohala 0 8 Island Total 12 402

There have been 381 major accidents so far this year compared with 439 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13.2%.

To date, there have been 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities compared with 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 9.1% for fatal crashes and 9.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.