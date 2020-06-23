HPD Seeks Man For Questioning

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking a Big Island man in connection with an incident that occurred in Kamuela in late May.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Alden “Pono” Pauline III, 26, who frequents the Honokaʻa, Kamuela, and Kona areas.

He is described as a local-Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Aron Tomota at 808-326-4646, ext. 262 or the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.