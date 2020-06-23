Hawai‘i Identifies 3 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

By Big Island Now
June 23, 2020, 12:11 PM HST (Updated June 23, 2020, 12:11 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 819.

All three new cases on Tuesday were identified on the island of O‘ahu. The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 571
  • Maui: 122
  • Hawai‘i: 85
  • Kaua‘i: 29
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, a total of 104 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 673 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported Tuesday morning that there are currently two active cases on the Big Island. DOH has yet to update its viral map but based on the timing of active cases documented, one case has been identified in the Ocean View area and another in the Captain Cook area.

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 4 )
