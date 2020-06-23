Attempted UEMV Incident in Ka‘ū Determined to be Non-Criminal

Claims of an attempted child abduction in Ka‘ū last week appear to be a misunderstanding, authorities said Tuesday.

On June 16, Hawai‘i Police Department initiated an investigation into an attempted unauthorized entry into a vehicle at a business establishment in Na‘alehu. According to police, a man approached a vehicle with two juveniles inside and attempted to open the doors.

Family reported it to police as an attempted abduction and made a post about the incident on social media. However, at the time of the report, it was unclear of the individual’s intentions when he approached the vehicle so police classified the report as an attempted UEMV.

“Although the event did occur, the circumstances were determined to be of non-criminal nature,” police said Tuesday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surveillance footage in the area was reviewed and police were able to interview all parties involved. Through the course of their investigation, police say a 60-year-old man was at a store in Na‘alehu when he met with an acquaintance, a 53-year-old man. During conversation between the two, the 53-year-old offered the 60-year-old a ride to his home.

“As both parties left the business establishment the 60-year-old male approached the wrong truck and attempted to get in,” police say. “After realizing that he was at the wrong truck the 60-year-old male party walked into the driveway area, waved in apology and waited for his acquaintance to turn his vehicle around and pick him up before leaving the area.”

Due to innocent parties and members of the public being present in the videos observed by the police, the videos are not being released.