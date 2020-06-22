HI Coffee Association Presents 2020 Webinar Series

The Hawaii Coffee Association (HCA) will host a Webinar Series on June 24 and June 25.

The series is a free resource for association members and the broader community. Each session is designed to provide updates on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hawai‘i coffee industry and on the coffee industry at large. In addition, the series addresses other topics to inform coffee professionals of changing trends and regulations.

The speaker lineup of educational presentations and topics is as follows:

Wednesday, June 24

8-8:30 Message from Hawai‘i Coffee Association President Chris Manfredi

9:30-11 The Impact of Time, Temperature, and Extraction on the Sensory Quality of Drip Brew Coffee/Mackenzie Batali of UC Davis Coffee Center

11:30-1 Coffee Scoring Systems Panel/Kim Westerman of Coffee Review, Shawn Steiman of Coffea Consulting, Brittany Horn and Madeleine Longoria Garcia of Pacific Coffee Research

2-2:30 2019-2020 College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) Research and Extension Update/Andrea Kawabata and Shannon Sand

2:30-3 Synergistic Hawai‘i Agriculture Council Update/Suzanne Shriner

Thursday, June 25

9:30-11 Hawai‘i in Global Market/Joan Obra of Rusty’s Hawaiian, Marcus Young of Boot Coffee

12-1 Specialty Coffee Association US Chapter Update/ Madeleine Longoria Garcia, Marcus Boni and Nathanael May

2-2:30 Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Update/Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Chairperson

2:30-3 USDA Rural Development Programs/Brenda Iokepa-Moses

Webinar registration and more information including speaker bios is available online.