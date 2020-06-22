DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 OvernightJune 22, 2020, 12:00 PM HST (Updated June 22, 2020, 12:00 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 816.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 568
- Maui: 122
- Hawai‘i: 85
- Kaua‘i: 29
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, 99 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 669 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island. East Hawai‘i, Ocean View, and the Captian Cook area are the three island regions recently impacted by new, active cases.