Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Big Island

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified on the Big Island, as the Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 11 new cases of the virus Sunday. The statewide total is now 814.

The other nine cases of the virus were identified on O‘ahu. The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 566

Maui: 122

Hawai‘i: 85

Kaua‘i: 29

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

SPONSORED VIDEO

To date, 97 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 651 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are currently three active cases of coronavirus on the Big Island. At least one of the new cases was identified in the Kona area, based on the DOH active case map.